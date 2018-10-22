Top 10 Best SIP Mutual Funds to Invest in India in 2018

The top 10 best SIP investment plans in mutual funds to invest in India in 2018.

If you want to invest in mutual funds, SIP is the best way to invest. Let’s get to the point, here are the top 10 best SIP investment plans to invest in India in 2018:

Mirae Asset India Equity Fund

• Basically, it offers long-term capital appreciation. The fund performs on the basis of economic growth and the financial condition of the country.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 20%.

• One of the best SIP mutual funds, it was ranked second by CRISIL. It was ranked five stars by value research online.

UTI Equity Fund

• Primarily, the fund invests in equity and equity-related instruments. In the last five years, the fund has generated annualized returns at the rate of 17%.

• One of the best SIP mutual funds, it was ranked third by CRISIL. It was ranked five stars by value research online.

• It aims at providing long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity funds. The fund has been ranked as one of the most relevant SIP investment plans.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

• It aims at generating long-term capital growth by aiming 100 per cent equity allocation.

• Its particular benchmark index makes the fund one of the most sought-after fund in the investment market.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 16%.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund

• It aims at investing in mid-cap and large-cap stocks by investing in a versatile portfolio.

• Being one of the most sought-after SIP mutual funds, it has offered annualized returns at the rate of 30% in the last five years.

• It has considerably outperformed the performance other mid-cap mutual funds across the gamut of the investment market.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund

• It aims at garnering capital appreciation by investing in equity funds. The hallmark of the fund is that it follows the value investment strategy.

• It invests in the stocks that are undervalued in the market.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 29%.

• It is one of the most successful mid-cap funds, it was ranked 2nd by CRISIL.

L&T Midcap Fund

• It is one of the most popular mid-cap funds offered in the investment market.

• Primarily, the fund invests in companies whose market capitalization lies between the lowest and the highest point of the Nifty Free Float Midcap 100 Index.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 29%.

Reliance Small Cap Fund

• The fund invests in equity and equity-related instruments of the small-cap companies.

• It is one of the best performing small cup funds in the investment market. In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 30%.

• It is ranked at the top by CRISIL. Hands down, this small-cap fund is the best SIP mutual fund.

SBI Small Cap Fund

• It aims at investing in the diversified equity market. The fund provides investors the opportunity for long-term growth along with liquidity of an open-ended scheme.

• As the name suggests, the fund invests in small-cap stocks.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 30%.

• The SBI small-cap fund is one of the most sought-after SIP mutual funds.

Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund

• In order to generate long-term capital appreciation; it aims at investing in mid-cap and small-cap funds.

• The fund invests at least 75% of its assets in relatively smaller cap funds.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 29%.

· Also, the small-cap fund has been ranked third by CRISIL and ranked as four stars by valued research online.

Tata Equity PE Fund

• The fund aims at providing capital appreciation by investing around seventy per cent in stocks. It has a trailing PE ratio conveniently lesser than BSE Sensex.

• One of the best-diversified funds in the market, the fund has outperformed other SIP mutual funds.

• It has been ranked at the 4th position by CRISIL.

• In the last 5 years, the fund has offered annualized returns at the rate of 25%.

Over to you

We hope this article will help you select one of the best SIP investment plans. Before zero downing on a plan, analyzes your investment expectations and ensure that the opted SIP plan fulfils your investment expectations.