E-Mini Dow Jones may tests support levels

For today trading session the forecast on E-Mini Dow Jones is for price movements between support and resistance levels.

E-Mini Dow Jones closed Monday’s trading session slightly higher, at 23406. Technical analysis applied to the daily chart shows a neutral trend, so for today trading session the forecast of price movements is between support and resistance levels. The major oscillators confirm the neutral trend, no bullish or bearish signals are triggered.

View the interactive chart on ProRealTime.com

Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Prices are above 14 day moving average (SMA value is 23398). The short term view is therefore bullish, however for today trading session we can’t exclude retracements towards the most significant support levels.

Volumes

E-Mini Dow Jones daily chart shows a decrease in volumes compared to the previous day.

Support and Resistance levels

7, 15 and 30 trading days Performance. Support, Resistance and Pivot Point levels. Last updated closing price: 13/11/2017.

Performance: 7 trading days= -0.18% – 15 trading days= +0.01% – 30 trading days= +3.53%

Resistance levels: R1= 23461 – R2= 23515 – R3= 23656

Pivot Point: 23374

Support levels: S1= 23320 – S2= 23233 – S3= 23092

Buying opportunity above 23430 targets minor resistance at 23515 and perhaps as far as strong resistance at 23656, where sellers could regain control. Above that level it could trigger an acceleration to the upside with the next target at 23898.

Selling opportunity below 23320 targets minor support at 23233 and perhaps as far as strong support at 23092, where buyers could get back into the market. Below that level we could expect a bearish downward movement with the next target at 22910.